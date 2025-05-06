Do these dynamic stretches to improve your flexibility
Dynamic stretching routines are an excellent way to boost flexibility and prepare your body for movement.
Unlike static stretches, dynamic stretches are movement-based and increase blood flow to muscles, improving performance.
From warm-ups to cool-downs, these routines can be added to any part making them versatile for different fitness levels.
Here are five ways to improve flexibility with dynamic stretching routines, easy to add to your workout.
Leg swings for hip flexibility
Leg swings are a simple yet effective dynamic stretch to target the hip flexors and hamstrings.
Standing next to a wall or support, swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner.
This movement helps loosen tight hip muscles and improves range of motion.
Performing leg swings before activities like running or cycling can enhance performance by making hips more flexible.
Arm circles for shoulder mobility
Arm circles are great for enhancing shoulder mobility and warming up the upper body.
Take your arms out to the sides, at shoulder height, and then make small circles in both clockwise and counterclockwise directions.
Slowly make the circles bigger as you go.
This exercise activates shoulder muscles, reducing stiffness and prepping them for more strenuous exercises.
Walking lunges with a twist
Walking lunges with a twist work various muscles while improving flexibility of the hips, legs, and core.
Step forward in a lunge position and twist your torso towards the front leg before returning to standing position.
Repeat on the other side while walking across space if possible.
This dynamic stretch is fantastic for sports requiring rotational movements.
High knees for lower body activation
High knees are a dynamic stretch to activate lower body muscles, enhancing flexibility in hips and knees.
How to do it: Stand with feet hip-width apart; lift one knee to chest level, then alternate quickly.
This mimics running in place, preparing the body for high-intensity workouts without injury risk.
It's an effective warm-up, ensuring you're ready for subsequent exercises, leading to efficient and effective outcomes.