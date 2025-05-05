Beat the heat with a refreshing cumin-lemon summer cooler
Cumin and lemon, two kitchen staples, can be used to whip up a refreshing summer drink.
The drink is not just thirst-quenching but also provides a host of health benefits. While cumin aids in digestion, lemon gives a shock of vitamin C.
Combined, they give you a drink that is both revitalizing and healthy.
Here's how you can make the most of it.
Cumin benefits
Benefits of cumin in drinks
Rich in antioxidants, cumin seeds have been used traditionally to aid digestion.
Adding cumin to drinks can help soothe the stomach and aid digestion post meals.
It may even reduce bloating and gas, making it the ideal ingredient for summer beverages when heavy meals may be consumed more often.
Lemon hydration
Lemon's role in hydration
Lemon is famous for its vitamin C content, which boosts the immune system.
Apart from this benefit, lemon lends a refreshing taste to drinks that encourages you to drink more water in hot weather.
The citrus flavor can make plain water taste better, keeping you hydrated all day long.
Recipe guide
Simple recipe for summer drink
To prepare this drink, boil one teaspoon of cumin seeds in water until they release their aroma.
Let it cool before adding freshly squeezed juice from half a lemon.
Stir well and serve chilled or over ice cubes for an extra cooling effect.
This simple recipe takes minimal ingredients yet delivers maximum refreshment.
Flavor tips
Tips for enhancing flavor
For those who love to experiment with flavors, try adding mint leaves or a pinch of black salt to your cumin-lemon drink.
Mint gives an added freshness, while black salt adds a unique tanginess to the overall taste.
Adjust these according to your taste for a customized drink experience.