5 ways to go green in your kitchen

Your kitchen has more power than you think when it comes to sustainability. Beyond the usual tips, small creative shifts in how you cook, store, and consume can make a real difference. Going green isn't about doing everything perfectly; it's about doing things smarter. Here are five practical and refreshing ways to make your kitchen more eco-friendly.

#1 Avoid 'just in case' buying Purchasing items you might use often leads to overstocking, which can result in food expiring before it's used. Instead, plan your meals in advance and shop with a clear list. This mindful approach helps you buy only what you need, saving money and preventing avoidable food waste.

#2 Save energy while cooking Switching to low-waste cooking habits can make a noticeable difference in your kitchen's environmental impact. Using lids while cooking helps retain heat and reduces energy use, while avoiding excess water prevents unnecessary waste. Batch cooking meals saves both time and energy. These simple changes make cooking more efficient, organized, and sustainable

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#3 Smart food storage for less waste Rethinking how you store food can significantly reduce waste in your kitchen. Proper storage helps extend the shelf life of ingredients and prevents spoilage. Use airtight containers, store fruits and vegetables correctly, and avoid overcrowding your fridge. When food stays fresh longer, you waste less, save money, and build more sustainable and efficient kitchen habits over time.

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#4 Turn scraps into something useful Instead of throwing away peels, stems, and leftovers, find ways to reuse them. Vegetable scraps can become stock, citrus peels can be used for cleaning, and herbs can be regrown. This approach helps you maximize ingredients, reduce waste, and make your cooking routine more sustainable and resourceful over time.