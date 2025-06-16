Forest bathing: Concept and how to practice
What's the story
Forest bathing, a practice rooted in Japanese culture, involves immersing oneself in nature to promote mental and physical well-being.
This activity is gaining popularity as people seek natural ways to recharge and reduce stress.
By taking daily walks in the forest, individuals can experience numerous health benefits.
These include improved mood and increased energy levels.
Here are five ways you can incorporate forest bathing into your daily routine for a refreshing experience.
Timing
Choose the right time of day
Selecting the best time for your forest walk can improve its benefits.
Early mornings or late afternoons are perfect as they provide cooler temperatures and calmer surroundings.
During these hours, you are more likely to spot wildlife and enjoy the peaceful aura of the forest.
Also, exposure to natural light at these hours can help regulate your circadian rhythm, encouraging better sleeping patterns.
Sensory experience
Engage all your senses
To reap the full benefits of forest bathing, use all your senses during your walk.
Hear the rustling leaves, chirping birds while seeing the diverse plant life surrounding you.
Feel tree bark or leaves to connect with nature physically.
Smell the fresh scent of pine or earth after rain.
This multisensory approach keeps you rooted to the present moment and increases relaxation.
Mindfulness
Practice mindful walking
Mindful walking involves focusing on every step you take while being aware of your surroundings without judgment.
Pay attention to how your feet connect with the ground and notice any sensations that arise within your body as you move through different terrains.
This practice encourages a meditative state that reduces stress levels by shifting focus away from daily worries.
Unplugging
Disconnect from technology
Leave electronic devices behind or switch them off before going for your forest walk.
Disconnecting from technology helps you to be completely present in nature without distractions from notifications or calls vying for your attention.
This digital detox promotes a deeper connection both internally within yourself and externally towards the environment around us.
Purposeful walking
Set an intention before you start
Before each session, set an intention.
It could be to seek clarity over some issue that needs resolving, or maybe just to relax and unwind after a long day at work.
Whatever the reason, having a clear purpose in mind helps you navigate your journey, making the experience more meaningful and fulfilling overall.