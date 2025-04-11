Quick desk yoga exercises to beat midday laziness
What's the story
Afternoons can often leave you feeling listless, especially while working at a desk.
Light desk yoga provides a practical way to revive your mind and body without stepping outside the office.
These simple exercises can help improve your posture, relieve stress, and boost productivity.
Incorporating a few minutes of yoga into your afternoon routine can make a world of difference in how you feel through the day.
Neck relief
Neck stretches for tension relief
Neck stretches work wonders in relieving tension that accumulates when you sit at a desk for long hours.
Simply tilt your head towards one shoulder, hold for a few seconds, and then repeat on the other side.
This simple movement releases tightness from the neck and shoulders, allowing the body to relax and maintain a good posture.
Forward bend
Seated forward bend for flexibility
The seated forward bend is great for stretching the spine and hamstrings while sitting.
Sit up straight with feet flat on the floor, then slowly bend forward from the hips, keeping your back straight.
Reach towards your toes or as far as comfortable, to improve flexibility and relieve tension in the lower back.
Wrist relief
Wrist stretches to combat strain
Wrist stretches are essential for anyone who spends hours typing or on a mouse.
Extend one arm forward with the palm facing down, and use the other hand to gently pull back on fingers till you feel a stretch in the wrist and forearm.
Repeat on both sides to avoid strain and keep your wrist healthy.
Cat-cow stretch
Seated cat-cow stretch for spine mobility
The seated cat-cow stretch helps maintain spinal mobility while you work at your desk.
Start by sitting upright with hands on knees.
Inhale as you arch your back, cow pose, then exhale as you round it, cat pose.
This dynamic movement keeps the spine flexible and reduces stiffness.
Shoulder rolls
Shoulder rolls to release tension
Shoulder rolls are simple yet effective in releasing built-up tension around shoulders due to prolonged sitting positions during work hours or study sessions alike.
Sit comfortably upright. Lift shoulders towards ears before rolling them backward downwards repeatedly several times over again until feeling relaxed enough afterward.