Mindful coloring: How it can relieve your stress
What's the story
Mindful coloring is an excellent stress relief tool. It promotes calm by centering your focus on the present moment, promoting mindfulness.
This is an activity that anyone can do, giving you intricate or simple patterns to relax yourself.
It's a great way to disconnect from stressors, improving your mental well-being when done daily.
Selection
Choose the right coloring book
Choosing the right coloring book is essential to make the most of mindful coloring.
Choose books that have designs you connect with personally, it could be geometric patterns or nature-inspired illustrations.
The complexity of the designs should also suit your comfort level, beginners can go for simpler patterns while those with more experience will enjoy intricate details.
Scheduling
Set aside dedicated time
Allocating specific time slots for mindful coloring can make it more effective as a stress-relief tool.
Try to set aside at least 15 minutes daily where you can focus solely on this without distractions.
Consistency in practice helps in building a routine that promotes relaxation and mindful awareness over time.
Atmosphere
Create a relaxing environment
The environment also plays a major role in elevating your mindful coloring experience.
Select a quiet space, away from all distractions, where you feel comfortable and at ease.
You may even consider playing some soft music or using aromatherapy diffusers to set a mood that helps you focus and feel calm.
Breathing technique
Focus on breathing while coloring
Incorporating deep breathing exercises while engaging in mindful coloring can amplify its calming effects.
As you color, take slow, deep breaths, inhaling through your nose and exhaling through your mouth.
This practice not only aids in reducing anxiety but also helps maintain focus on the present moment.
Variety
Experiment with different mediums
Exploring various mediums like colored pencils, markers, or crayons can add diversity to your mindful coloring sessions.
Each medium offers unique textures and effects that may influence how you engage with the activity emotionally and creatively.
Experimenting with different tools keeps the practice fresh and engaging over time.