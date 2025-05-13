What's the story

Window gardening is a deceptively simple way to invite nature into your home and escape the daily stress, if only for a while.

From growing plants on your windowsill, you can make your home a cool, calming space that supports your mental well-being.

Not only does this beautify your home, but it also purifies the air and your soul.

Here are five ways window gardening can refresh your mind and lift your spirits.