What's the story

Kohlrabi leaves, which are usually thrown away as waste, can be converted into eco-friendly plant fertilizers.

This sustainable practice not only cuts down on waste but also nourishes the soil with necessary nutrients.

By converting these leaves into fertilizers, gardeners and farmers can play a part in creating a more sustainable environment while promoting plant growth.

The process is simple and inexpensive, hence suitable for anyone looking to do organic gardening or farming.