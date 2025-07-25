Doing household chores can keep you fit: Here's how

Staying active isn't always about a gym membership or costly equipment. Many household tasks can serve as great workouts, keeping you fit while also cleaning the mess. By adding physical activity into daily chores, you can stay healthy without allocating extra time for workouts. This way, you not only save money but also maximize your day, transforming boring chores into opportunities to move and burn some calories.

Drive 1 Vacuuming for cardio Vacuuming is another great way to get your heart rate up and burn calories. The continuous movement needed to push and pull the vacuum cleaner offers a cardiovascular workout similar to brisk walking. To get the most out of it, try vacuuming at a faster pace or add lunges as you walk around the room. This activity can improve cardiovascular health and build endurance over time.

Drive 2 Mopping for strength Mopping floors involves several muscle groups, which is why it's a great strength-building exercise. The back-and-forth motion of mopping exercises your arms, shoulders, and core muscles. For extra intensity, switch hands every now and then to ensure both sides of your body are equally worked out. Adding squats while mopping can further engage your muscles and help you build overall strength.

Drive 3 Gardening for flexibility Gardening requires a lot of movement, which helps in promoting flexibility and balance. Whether it's planting flowers or pulling weeds, you have to bend, stretch, and reach—movements that improve your joint mobility and muscle flexibility. Plus, spending time in the garden mindful and reduces your stress levels while giving you a full-body workout that improves coordination.

Drive 4 Washing windows for upper body workout Washing windows is a great way to work out your upper body muscles, arms, shoulders, and back. The circular motions you use to clean glass surfaces work out these muscles thoroughly. To make this chore more intense, use both hands at the same time or switch from one to the other frequently. This way you would have balanced muscle development on both sides of the body.