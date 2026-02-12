How to use coriander stems in cooking

Often tossed aside, coriander stems are a treasure trove of flavor and nutrition. Most people only use coriander leaves in their cooking, but the stems have a lot to offer too. They are packed with flavor and can elevate the taste of various dishes. Here are five creative ways to use coriander stems in your cooking, making the most of this often-misunderstood part of the plant.

Tip 1 Enhance your soups and broths Coriander stems can add an aromatic depth to soups and broths. By adding chopped stems while simmering, you can infuse the liquid with a subtle yet distinct flavor. This trick works especially well with vegetable or lentil soups, where the earthy notes of coriander complement other ingredients without overpowering them.

Tip 2 Flavorful marinades and dressings Incorporating coriander stems into marinades or dressings can give them an extra kick. Blend the stems with garlic, lime juice, and olive oil for a zesty marinade perfect for tofu or vegetables. The freshness of the coriander balances out rich flavors, making it an ideal choice for grilling or roasting.

Tip 3 Savory rice dishes Adding chopped coriander stems to rice dishes is another great way to use them. Saute the stems with onions before adding rice and broth, and you get a fragrant base that enhances the overall taste. This method works well with pilafs or stir-fried rice recipes, adding layers of flavor without extra effort.

Tip 4 Aromatic sauces and chutneys Coriander stems can be blended into sauces and chutneys for added complexity. They work well in green sauces where their bright flavor can shine through. Blend them with green chilies, mint leaves, and vinegar for a spicy chutney that pairs beautifully with flatbreads or as a condiment for sandwiches.