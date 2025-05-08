Cooking made easier: Wooden spoon hacks you'll love
What's the story
Wooden spoons are an absolute must-have in most kitchens, given their versatility and durability.
As a novice, knowing how to use them to their fullest can make cooking easier and more fun.
Apart from stirring, they make several kitchen tasks easier, which you may not think of immediately.
Here are five hacks to help you make the most of your wooden spoon use.
Boiling test
Test boiling water for starch
When boiling pasta or potatoes, placing a wooden spoon across the top of your pot is a smart move.
This simple yet effective hack prevents water from boiling over by disrupting the formation of bubbles as they rise to the surface.
The wooden spoon acts as a physical barrier, significantly reducing the likelihood of messy spills on your stovetop.
It makes cleanup a breeze and keeps your cooking area tidy.
Pestle substitute
Use as a makeshift pestle
If you want to crush spices or herbs but don't have a pestle, a wooden spoon can work as a great alternative.
Its solid handle is just right for grinding ingredients against the sides of a bowl or mortar.
This way, you can release flavors without requiring anything extra.
Cake tester
Check cake doneness easily
To check if your cake is done baking, insert the handle of a clean wooden spoon into the center of the cake.
If it comes out clean or with only dry crumbs attached, your cake is ready.
This method provides an easy way to test doneness without specialized equipment.
Sticky solution
Prevent sticky situations with honey and syrup
Before you measure out sticky stuff like honey or syrup, lightly coat your wooden spoon with oil.
This trick will make sure these ingredients slide off easily, which means less waste and cleanup time.
It's a simple yet effective method for people who often use sticky ingredients in their cooking or baking.
Makes the process a lot smoother and efficient, doesn't it?
Handle protector
Keep pot handles cool
To protect your hands from burns while cooking on high heat, place a wooden spoon under the pot handles strategically.
As wood is a poor conductor of heat, this trick keeps the handles cool enough to be handled safely.
This precautionary measure makes it easier and safer to move pots around on the stove, enhancing kitchen safety and convenience without needing tools or protective gear.