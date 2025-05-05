What's the story

Planning a sustainable community potluck for neighborhood gatherings can be an enriching experience that builds connections and promotes eco-friendly practices.

By focusing on sustainability, these events can minimize waste and encourage mindful consumption.

Here's a look at some practical insights into organizing such gatherings, making them both enjoyable and earth-friendly.

From choosing the right location to encouraging zero-waste practices, here's how to make your next neighborhood potluck a success.