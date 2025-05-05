Tulsi for sore throat: Try these home remedies
Tulsi, or holy basil, is a sacred herb in traditional medicine.
Famous for its healing properties, tulsi is frequently employed to cure different ailments, including sore throats.
Its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties make it a great natural cure.
Here are five easy tulsi remedies that can help you soothe a sore throat quickly and effectively.
Tea remedy
Tulsi tea for instant relief
One of the simplest ways to relieve a sore throat is by brewing tulsi tea.
Simply boil water and add fresh or dried tulsi leaves. Allow it to steep for about ten minutes before straining.
Drinking this warm tea can help reduce inflammation and provide relief from throat irritation.
Gargle remedy
Tulsi Gargle Solution
A gargle solution made with tulsi can be extremely effective in soothing a sore throat.
Boil some water with a handful of tulsi leaves until the water reduces to half.
Let it cool a bit and use it as a gargle several times a day to reduce pain and inflammation.
Honey remedy
Tulsi honey mixture
A blend of tulsi and honey makes for a potent remedy to soothe sore throats.
To make, crush fresh tulsi leaves to extract their juice, then mix it up with an equal portion of honey.
This natural concoction, when consumed twice a day, can easily coat the throat. It reduces irritation and provides a great deal of relief from discomfort.
Steam remedy
Tulsi steam inhalation
Inhaling steam infused with tulsi can also help clear nasal passages and soothe the throat.
Add fresh or dried tulsi leaves in boiling water, cover your head with a towel, and inhale the steam deeply for about five minutes.
This method helps in reducing congestion and easing throat discomfort.
Decoction remedy
Tulsi ginger decoction
Another effective remedy for sore throats is a decoction made from tulsi and ginger.
Boil water with crushed ginger pieces and fresh or dried tulsi leaves until reduced by half.
Strain the liquid, let it cool slightly, then drink slowly to benefit from its soothing properties on the throat.