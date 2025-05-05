What's the story

Tapestry weaving is an ancient art form that involves creating intricate designs by interlacing threads on a loom.

Practiced for centuries, it traces roots back to various cultures around the world.

Not only are they decorative, but tapestries also serve as historical records, capturing stories and events in their woven patterns.

Understanding the techniques and materials used in tapestry weaving can provide valuable insights into this fascinating art form.