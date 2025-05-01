What's the story

Traditional Welsh love spoons are a unique and meaningful gift, often given as wedding presents.

These intricately carved wooden spoons have been part of the Welsh culture for centuries, symbolizing love and commitment.

Each spoon is crafted with specific symbols that convey different messages, making them a personalized token of affection.

The tradition has evolved over time but remains a cherished practice in Wales and beyond, reflecting the enduring nature of love and craftsmanship.