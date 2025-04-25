Simple self-care habits to start today
What's the story
Incorporating self-care into daily life can appear intimidating, especially for beginners.
However, starting off with simple actions can make a world of a difference to your overall well-being.
They don't require much time or money but can help you lead a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.
By focusing on small, manageable steps, anyone can begin their journey towards better self-care without being overwhelmed.
Morning routine
Start your day with hydration
Drinking water first thing in the morning is an easy way to get your day started.
It rehydrates the body after hours of sleep and aids digestion and metabolism.
Keeping a glass of water by your bedside or setting a reminder on your phone can help cement this habit.
This simple action takes seconds but sets a positive tone for the rest of the day.
Relaxation technique
Practice mindful breathing
Mindful breathing is a great stress-buster and a way to hone your focus.
Just five minutes of deep breathing each day can enhance your mental clarity and emotional stability.
Find a quiet spot, sit in a comfortable position, and inhale deeply through the nose counting four; hold for four counts, then exhale slowly through mouth for another four counts.
Physical activity
Take short walks regularly
Not only is it good for your physical health, but incorporating short walks into your daily routine is also good for your mental well-being.
Walking improves your cardiovascular fitness, boosts your mood, and increases your energy levels, all without the need for special equipment or expensive gym memberships.
Aim for at least 10 minutes of walking every day- during lunch breaks or after dinner- to reap the benefits.
Evening routine
Limit screen time before bed
Reducing screen time before bed ensures better quality sleep by limiting blue light exposure released from devices like phones or computers.
This light interferes with the production of melatonin in our bodies, which regulates our sleep cycles.
Instead, try keeping thirty minutes before bedtime as tech-free time to engage in relaxing activities like reading books (not e-books), journaling, or meditating.