Simple wrist exercises you must do daily

Wrist flexibility is important for day-to-day activities, particularly for those who work long hours typing or using their hands. Performing regular wrist exercises can help improve flexibility and lessen the risk of strain or injury. They can be performed easily, don't require any special equipment, and can be done almost anywhere. Including them in your routine may improve your wrist health and overall hand function.

Rotation Wrist rotations Wrist rotations are a simple but effective exercise to improve flexibility. For this exercise, extend your arm in front of you with your palm facing down. Slowly rotate your wrist in a circular motion ensuring that the movement is smooth and controlled. Do 10 rotations clockwise and then 10 counterclockwise. This exercise helps in loosening up the joints and improving blood circulation.

Flexor stretch Wrist flexor stretch The wrist flexor stretch focuses on the muscles on the underside of the forearm. Extend one arm straight out with your palm facing up. Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along the forearm. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds before switching sides. This stretch can help ease tension built up from repetitive tasks.

Extensor stretch Wrist extensor stretch This exercise targets the muscles on top of the forearm. Extend one arm straight out, palm facing downwards. Using your other hand, gently push down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch on top of your forearm. Hold for fifteen to 30 seconds before switching arms.

Prayer stretch Prayer position stretch The prayer position stretch works for both your wrists at the same time. Place both your palms together in front of you at the level of your chest, like while praying, with elbows at shoulder height. Slowly lower your hands towards your waist with palms pressed together until you feel a gentle stretch in your wrists and forearms.