55 years of Earth Day: How far have we come?
April 22, 2025, marks the 55th anniversary of Earth Day, a global event that began as a grassroots environmental teach-in and has since grown into the largest civic observance in the world.
With climate change accelerating, biodiversity under threat, and global temperatures rising, Earth Day 2025 is more than a milestone—it's a reminder of both our progress and the urgent work ahead.
Milestones
Over the past five decades, Earth Day has inspired countless environmental victories.
The first Earth Day helped lead to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and landmark legislation like the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and Endangered Species Act.
Globally, environmental advocacy contributed to key agreements like the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Climate Agreement.
Technological innovations have also played a role. Advances in renewable energy, such as solar and wind, have scaled dramatically, offering cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels. Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and sustainable design is increasingly becoming the norm in architecture, fashion, and packaging.
Struggles
Despite progress, there are various ongoing struggles.
Climate change remains the most urgent issue of our time, with rising global temperatures, extreme weather, and biodiversity loss threatening ecosystems and communities.
Plastic pollution continues to choke oceans, while deforestation and unsustainable agricultural practices erode natural habitats.
AQI: One of the most prominent global struggles
Air pollution continues to be a serious concern. Countries like India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan often report AQI levels way above the safe threshold. In contrast, Finland, New Zealand, and Canada consistently maintain some of the cleanest air due to strict regulations.
Road ahead
Governments must accelerate climate policies, invest in green infrastructure, and enforce environmental protections.
Corporations need to transition to sustainable business models.
Youth-led movements, indigenous leadership, and local innovation continue to push boundaries and demand accountability.
The theme for Earth Day 2025, "Planet vs. Plastics," signals a renewed focus on reducing plastic production and consumption by 60% by 2040.