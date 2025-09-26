7 days in Odisha: The itinerary you've been looking for

Odisha , a coastal state in India, is famous for its rich culture and stunning landscapes. This itinerary will take you through the best of Odisha's coastline in seven days. From pristine beaches to ancient temples, every day will be a new adventure. You will get to experience the local culture and enjoy the natural beauty of this amazing region.

Day 1 Exploring Puri's golden beach Start your journey at Puri, famous for its golden beach and vibrant atmosphere. Spend the day relaxing on the beach or taking a stroll through local markets. Don't miss visiting the Jagannath Temple, an iconic landmark that showcases exquisite architecture and spiritual significance. As evening falls, enjoy a peaceful sunset by the shore.

Day 2 Discovering Konark's Sun Temple On day two, head to Konark to witness the magnificent Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The temple is famous for its intricate carvings and architectural brilliance. Spend time exploring its detailed sculptures depicting various aspects of life and mythology. Afterward, relax at Chandrabhaga Beach nearby, which offers a tranquil escape with scenic views.

Day 3 Experiencing Chilika Lake's biodiversity Day three takes you to Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon. Famous for its rich biodiversity, the place is a haven for birdwatchers and nature lovers. Take a boat ride to spot dolphins or visit nearby islands like Kalijai Island with its picturesque surroundings. The lake's changing colors make it an enchanting place to spend the day.

Day 4 Relaxing at Gopalpur Beach Resort Travel southward on day four to Gopalpur-on-Sea, where you can unwind at beach resorts with modern amenities overlooking serene waterscapes. The quiet ambiance makes it perfect for relaxation after exploring touristy spots earlier in your trip itinerary. You can also take leisurely walks along sandy shores while enjoying delicious seafood delicacies from local eateries.

Day 5 Adventuring at Taptapani hot springs On day five, head inland towards Taptapani Hot Springs, nestled amidst lush greenery and hillsides. Here, you can soak in natural hot springs, which are believed to have therapeutic properties. This is a great way to rejuvenate yourself, physically and mentally, before heading back towards coastal destinations. These are part of your overall travel plan for Odisha's coastline exploration journey.