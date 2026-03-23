Mahavir Jayanti: 5 life lessons from Lord Mahavir

Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most important Jain festivals, celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara. Beyond the rituals and prayers, this day reminds us of the timeless wisdom he imparted. His teachings of compassion, truth, non-violence, and self-discipline remain relevant even today, guiding and inspiring us to lead a meaningful and balanced life.

Lesson 1 Practice non-violence (ahimsa) Ahimsa or non-violence is the foundation of Jainism. Lord Mahavir taught us to respect all living beings and avoid causing harm through our actions, words, or thoughts. This principle goes beyond physical violence and includes compassion and empathy for all creatures. It is a reminder that every action has consequences and we should strive to minimize harm in our interactions with others.

Lesson 2 Follow the path of truth (satya) Satya or truthfulness is another core principle taught by Lord Mahavir. He emphasized the importance of being honest in our speech and intentions. Living truthfully not only builds trust but also fosters healthy relationships with others. It is a reminder that honesty is the best policy, and we should always strive to be truthful in our interactions with others.

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Lesson 3 Practice non-attachment (aparigraha) Aparigraha or non-attachment encourages us to detach ourselves from material possessions and desires. This doesn't mean living a life of deprivation but rather appreciating what we have without clinging to it. It is a reminder that true happiness comes from within and not from external possessions or achievements.

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Lesson 4 Cultivate compassion and empathy (karuna) Compassion and empathy were central to Lord Mahavir's teachings. Understanding others' pain, offering help, and acting with kindness enrich our relationships. Practicing karuna not only benefits those around us but also fosters a sense of fulfillment, gratitude, and emotional intelligence, making us better human beings.