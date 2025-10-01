Your 5-day itinerary to Karnataka

Karnataka , a state in southern India, is famous for its rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes. From bustling cities to serene countryside, the state offers a unique blend of experiences for travelers. This five-day itinerary will take you through some of Karnataka's most iconic destinations, giving you a taste of its vibrant culture and natural beauty. Whether you're interested in history, architecture, or nature, this itinerary has something for everyone.

Day 1 Exploring Bangalore's urban charm Start your journey in Bangalore, Karnataka's capital city. Famous for its gardens and parks, Bangalore is also known as the "Garden City." Visit Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Cubbon Park for a peaceful retreat in the middle of the city. Don't miss out on visiting Bangalore Palace and Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace to get a glimpse of royal history. Indulge in local cuisine at one of the many restaurants dotting the city.

Day 2 Discovering Mysore's royal heritage Travel to Mysore, which is just a few hours away from Bangalore. Famous for its royal heritage, Mysore is home to the grand Mysore Palace, which is a must-visit. You can also visit Chamundi Hill for panoramic views of the city. The vibrant Devaraja Market is perfect for shopping traditional crafts and souvenirs.

Day 3 Experiencing Coorg's natural beauty Head towards Coorg (Kodagu), which is famous for its lush greenery and coffee plantations. Take a guided tour of a coffee estate to learn about the process from bean to cup. Visit Abbey Falls and Raja's Seat for breathtaking views amidst nature's bounty. Coorg also offers opportunities for trekking enthusiasts who can explore trails through dense forests.

Day 4 Unwinding at Hampi's historical sites Proceed to Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its ancient temples and ruins from the Vijayanagara Empire era. Explore Virupaksha Temple, one of India's oldest functioning temples, and Vittala Temple Complex with its iconic stone chariot. While you are there, don't forget to visit Hemakuta Hill Temple Complex, which offers stunning sunset views over Hampi's boulder-strewn landscape.