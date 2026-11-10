An investor's guide to infrastructure bonds in India
What's the story
Infrastructure bonds in India provide a unique opportunity for investors to contribute to the country's development while earning tax benefits. These bonds are issued by government-backed entities and are aimed at financing infrastructure projects. By investing in these bonds, individuals can enjoy a higher return on their investments, along with tax deductions under Section 80CCF of the Income Tax Act. Here is how you can invest in them.
#1
Understanding infrastructure bonds
Infrastructure bonds are long-term investment instruments issued by government-backed entities to raise funds for infrastructure projects.
They come with a fixed interest rate and a specified maturity period, usually ranging from five to 10 years.
Investors can earn regular interest payments and enjoy the benefit of capital preservation, as they are backed by the government.
#2
Tax benefits of investing
One of the biggest attractions of infrastructure bonds is their tax benefit.
Under Section 80CCF of the Income Tax Act, individuals can claim deductions up to ₹25,000 on investments made in these bonds.
This is over and above the ₹1.5 lakh limit under Section 80C, making it an attractive option for those looking to reduce their taxable income.
#3
Choosing the right bond
When selecting an infrastructure bond, consider factors such as interest rates, maturity periods, and issuer credibility.
Government-backed entities usually offer lower risk than private players.
Check the bond's credit rating and past performance before making a decision.
It is also important to align your investment horizon with the bond's maturity period.
#4
Monitoring your investment
After investing in infrastructure bonds, keep track of your investment performance regularly.
Monitor interest payments, and ensure that they are credited on time.
Stay updated with any news related to the issuing entity or changes in government policies that may affect your investment's value or returns.