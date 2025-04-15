What's the story

Chiaroscuro is a classic art technique that plays with light and shadow to add depth and dimension to your artwork.

Derived from Italian "light" (chiaro) and "dark" (scuro), this technique has been employed by artists for centuries to add drama and focus to their creations.

For beginners, grasping chiaroscuro can serve as a stepping stone to mastering advanced artistic techniques.

Here's a guide to its key aspects and application.