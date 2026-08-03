How to give your granola a beetroot twist
What's the story
A beetroot granola breakfast bowl is a colorful and nutritious way to start your day. The earthy sweetness of beetroot, with crunchy granola, makes for a delicious combination, packed with vitamins and minerals. This dish is not just visually appealing but also offers a balanced mix of carbohydrates, fiber, and antioxidants. It's an ideal option for those looking to add more plant-based foods to their diet while enjoying a satisfying morning meal.
#1
Health benefits of beetroot
Beetroot is known for its high content of nitrates, which can help improve blood flow and lower blood pressure.
It is also rich in folate, which is essential for cell function and tissue growth.
The antioxidants present in beetroot help fight inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.
Adding beetroot to your breakfast can give you these health benefits while adding natural sweetness to your meal.
#2
Choosing the right granola
When selecting granola for your breakfast bowl, opt for varieties that are low in added sugars and high in whole grains.
Look for oats or nuts as primary ingredients, as they provide essential nutrients, such as fiber and protein.
Homemade granola gives you control over ingredients and allows customization according to taste preferences or dietary needs.
#3
Assembling your breakfast bowl
To make a beetroot granola breakfast bowl, start by cooking or roasting fresh beetroots until soft.
Blend them into a smooth puree if desired, or slice them thinly for texture.
Layer the beetroot with your choice of granola in a bowl.
You can add yogurt or plant-based milk on top for creaminess.
Tip 1
Additional toppings for flavor enhancement
Enhance your beetroot granola breakfast bowl by adding toppings like fresh fruits, such as berries or banana slices; nuts, such as almonds or walnuts; seeds, such as chia or flaxseeds; or herbs, such as mint leaves.
These not only add flavor but also increase nutritional value by adding vitamins, healthy fats, and protein content to your meal.