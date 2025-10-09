Your ultimate hiking guide to Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand , with its stunning landscapes and serene environment, is the perfect place for families looking for a peaceful hiking experience. The trails here are not only beautiful but also easy enough for families with kids to enjoy. From lush forests to breathtaking views of the Himalayas , these hikes offer a perfect opportunity to connect with nature and each other. Here's a guide to some of the best family-friendly hikes in Uttarakhand.

#1 Easy trails with scenic views Uttarakhand has a number of easy trails that promise scenic views without much effort. The Kempty Falls trek near Mussoorie is a favorite among families. The short trek takes you through beautiful paths and rewards you with the sight of cascading waterfalls. Another easy option is the Nag Tibba Base Camp trek, which gives a panoramic view of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

#2 Wildlife encounters on the way For wildlife enthusiasts, hiking in Uttarakhand can be an exciting experience. The Rajaji National Park offers guided treks where families can spot various species of birds and animals in their natural habitat. The park's diverse ecosystem makes it a great place for kids to learn about wildlife conservation while enjoying the thrill of spotting animals from a safe distance.

#3 Cultural experiences along the trails Many hiking trails in Uttarakhand also pass through quaint villages where families can get a taste of local culture. The Deoria Tal trek gives trekkers a chance to interact with locals and learn about their traditional way of life. Staying at homestays on this route can further enrich the experience, giving insights into local customs and traditions.