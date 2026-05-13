How to explore Kerala backwaters in 3 days

Exploring Kerala 's backwaters is a unique experience, and the best way to do it is through a houseboat cruise. The serene waters and lush landscapes make for a perfect getaway. Here's a three-day itinerary to help you navigate through the enchanting waterways of Kerala. Each day offers a different perspective of this beautiful region, ensuring you get the most out of your trip.

Day one Day one: Starting from Alleppey Alleppey is the ideal starting point for your backwater adventure. Famous for its intricate network of canals, Alleppey gives you the opportunity to board a houseboat and set sail on the tranquil waters. As you glide through the narrow canals, you will be welcomed by the sight of paddy fields and traditional villages on either side. This day is all about getting acquainted with the local life and enjoying the slow pace of life on water.

Day two Day two: Exploring Kumarakom On day two, head to Kumarakom, a small village located on Vembanad Lake's banks. Famous for its bird sanctuary and picturesque views, Kumarakom makes for an ideal place to relax. You can either visit the sanctuary or take a leisurely walk around the village to soak in the local culture. The houseboat will take you through different routes, giving you a glimpse of rural Kerala's daily life.

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Day three Day three: Navigating through Kottayam The last day of your cruise takes you to Kottayam, where you can explore more remote areas of Kerala's backwaters. Kottayam is famous for its spice plantations and rubber estates, which can be seen from your boat as you glide through these scenic routes. This part of your journey gives you a chance to see how agriculture thrives in this region while enjoying peaceful moments on board.

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