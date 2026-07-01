5 beginner-friendly breathing exercises for stress relief
What's the story
Breathing exercises can be a simple yet effective way to relieve stress. They help calm the mind and body by regulating the breath, which, in turn, can reduce anxiety and promote relaxation. For beginners, these exercises are easy to learn and can be practiced anywhere, anytime. Here are five beginner-friendly breathing exercises that can help you manage stress more effectively.
Tip 1
Deep belly breathing
Deep belly breathing is all about inhaling deeply through the nose, letting the diaphragm expand fully. This technique increases oxygen flow and helps lower heart rate, promoting a sense of calm. To practice, sit or lie comfortably with one hand on your chest and the other on your belly. Inhale deeply through your nose for four counts, hold for four counts, then exhale slowly through your mouth for six counts.
Tip 2
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a structured technique that involves four equal parts: inhaling, holding breath, exhaling, and pausing before repeating the cycle. This method is particularly useful for those looking to regain focus during stressful situations. Start by inhaling through your nose for four counts, holding your breath for four counts, exhaling slowly through your mouth for four counts, and pausing again for four counts before repeating.
Tip 3
4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 breathing method is all about inhaling through the nose for four seconds, holding the breath for seven seconds, and exhaling through the mouth for eight seconds. This technique is designed to help you relax by slowing down your breathing rate and calming your nervous system. It is particularly useful before bedtime or when you need to unwind after a long day.
Tip 4
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing balances energy levels by alternating between nostrils while breathing in and out. Start by sitting comfortably with your right thumb closing off one nostril. Inhale deeply through the open nostril, close it with your thumb while releasing the other nostril with a finger from your other hand. Exhale slowly through this newly opened nostril before switching sides.
Tip 5
Progressive muscle relaxation with breathing
Progressive muscle relaxation helps release tension by tensing and relaxing different muscle groups, from head to toe (or vice versa). Combine each step with slow, deep breaths taken at regular intervals to promote relaxation. This technique promotes overall physical relaxation, which indirectly reduces mental stress levels too.