Acupressure 101: 5 points to fix headaches

Acupressure is an ancient practice that involves applying pressure to specific points on the body to relieve pain and tension. It is a noninvasive technique that can be done anywhere, making it a convenient option for those seeking relief from headaches without medication. By targeting certain acupressure points, you can potentially reduce headache intensity and frequency. Here are five acupressure points to help relieve headaches effectively.

Point 1 Yintang point The Yintang point is located between the eyebrows, also known as the third eye. Applying gentle pressure on this point can help calm the mind and reduce stress-related headaches. It is often used for tension headaches and migraines. To use this point, sit comfortably, close your eyes, and press gently with your index finger for a few minutes.

Point 2 Taiyang point The Taiyang point is located at the temples, on either side of the head. This point is effective in relieving pain from migraines and tension headaches. To use this point, use your fingertips to apply firm but gentle pressure on both temples in circular motions for about two minutes.

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Point 3 Shuaigu point Located in the depression between the base of the skull and the spine, the Shuaigu point is also known as GB8. It is effective in treating migraines and cluster headaches. For this, bend your head slightly forward to locate the depression at the back of your head. Use your thumb or index finger to apply pressure here for about three minutes.

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Point 4 Fengchi point The Fengchi point is located just below the base of your skull, in two small hollows on either side of your neck vertebrae. This area is known to relieve neck tension, which often causes headaches. To stimulate this area, tilt your head slightly forward and apply firm pressure with both hands simultaneously for two minutes.