These lesser-known spices can boost your recipes

African spices are a treasure trove of flavors and aromas that can elevate any vegetarian dish. Not only are these spices affordable, but they also provide a unique twist to everyday meals. From the earthy notes of berbere to the citrusy zing of grains of paradise, these spices are a must-have for anyone looking to explore African cuisine. Here's a look at some of the most affordable African spices that can transform vegetarian dishes.

Ethiopian spice Berbere: A flavorful Ethiopian blend Berbere is an Ethiopian spice blend that mixes chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and more. It gives a warm and spicy kick to vegetables and lentils. This versatile blend can be used in stews or sprinkled over roasted vegetables for an added depth of flavor. Berbere's complex taste profile makes it ideal for those looking to add some heat without overpowering other ingredients.

Peppery spice Grains of paradise: A peppery twist Grains of paradise are tiny seeds that have a peppery flavor with hints of citrus and cardamom. Native to West Africa, these seeds can be used as a substitute for black pepper or added to baking for an exotic touch. Their unique taste goes well with root vegetables and salads, making them a great addition to vegetarian recipes.

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Barbecue spice Suya spice: West African barbecue flavor Suya spice is a popular West African blend used in street food skewers. It usually consists of ground peanuts, paprika, cayenne pepper, ginger, and garlic powder. This spice mix gives a smoky and spicy flavor that goes well with grilled or roasted vegetables. Suya spice can also be sprinkled on tofu or tempeh for an extra punch.

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Chili paste Harissa: North African chili paste Harissa is a North African chili paste made with hot peppers, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. It adds heat and depth to soups and stews while enhancing the natural sweetness of vegetables like carrots or sweet potatoes. Harissa can also be used as a marinade or condiment.