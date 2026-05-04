How to improve flexibility and spinal health

Seated spinal twists are a great way to improve flexibility and spinal health. These gentle exercises can be performed by anyone, regardless of their fitness level. They help in increasing the range of motion in the spine, relieving tension, and improving posture. Adding variations to your routine can make them more effective and interesting. Here are five variations of seated spinal twists to improve your flexibility.

Tip 1 Basic seated spinal twist The basic seated spinal twist is the foundation of all variations. Sit on the floor with legs extended. Bend the right knee and place the foot outside the left thigh. Use your left hand to hold the right knee, and twist your torso towards the right side. This position stretches the back muscles and improves mobility.

Tip 2 Seated spinal twist with block Using a yoga block can make the basic twist more accessible for beginners or those with limited flexibility. Sit cross-legged or with one leg extended as in the basic twist. Place a block under your hand on the floor for support as you twist. This variation helps maintain balance while deepening the stretch.

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Tip 3 Seated spinal twist with arm extension For an added challenge, extend your opposite arm during the twist. From the basic position, extend your left arm behind you as you twist to the right side. This variation engages more muscles in the back and shoulders, enhancing overall flexibility.

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Tip 4 Seated spinal twist with knee hug Incorporating a knee hug into your twist can deepen the stretch along your spine and hips. Start in a basic twist position, but hug your bent knee towards your chest as you rotate. This modification increases tension on targeted areas, promoting greater flexibility over time.