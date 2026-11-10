Love spicy food? These Gujarati dishes are a must-try
What's the story
Kathiyawadi cuisine from Gujarat is famous for its spicy and flavorful dishes. If you are someone who loves spicy breakfasts, these traditional recipes will give you a fiery start to the day. The dishes are not just delicious but also easy to prepare, making them perfect for anyone looking to spice up their morning routine. Here are some must-try Kathiyawadi breakfast recipes that will wake up your taste buds.
Dish 1
Spicy thepla with yogurt
Thepla is a flatbread made with whole wheat flour, fenugreek leaves, and spices.
It is usually served with yogurt on the side to tone down its spiciness. The combination of thepla's heat and yogurt's coolness makes for a delicious breakfast option.
You can have it plain or stuffed with grated vegetables for an extra crunch.
Dish 2
Sev usal: A flavorful delight
Sev usal is a spicy curry made with peas and a mix of aromatic spices. It is topped with sev (crispy chickpea noodles) for an added texture.
This dish is usually served with pav (bread rolls) or bhakri (millet flatbread), making it a hearty meal to kickstart your day.
Dish 3
Khaman dhokla: A tangy twist
Khaman dhokla is a steamed cake made from gram flour, fermented with a hint of tanginess from yogurt or lemon juice.
It is lightly spiced with green chilies and ginger paste, giving it a subtle heat.
This fluffy snack can be enjoyed as breakfast or as an evening snack with green chutney or sweet tamarind sauce.
Dish 4
Masala chai: Spiced tea companion
Masala chai is an integral part of any Kathiyawadi breakfast spread.
Prepared by brewing black tea with milk and spices like cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and black peppercorns, this aromatic beverage complements spicy dishes perfectly.
Its warming effect makes it an ideal choice during cooler months, while enhancing the overall dining experience.