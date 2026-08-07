Screen giving you headaches? Try these simple fixes
What's the story
In today's digital age, prolonged screen time has become the norm, often leading to headaches. Adjusting display settings can be an effective way to minimize discomfort. By making simple changes, you can create a more comfortable viewing experience that reduces strain on your eyes and head. Here are five practical adjustments you can make to your display settings to help alleviate screen-related headaches.
Brightness control
Adjust brightness levels
Setting the right brightness level is key to reducing eye strain.
If your screen is too bright or too dim, it can lead to discomfort and headaches.
Ideally, set your screen brightness to match the lighting conditions of your surroundings.
Most devices also offer automatic brightness adjustment features that can help maintain optimal levels based on ambient light.
Contrast adjustment
Modify contrast settings
Tweaking contrast settings can also make text and images easier to read, which in turn reduces eye strain.
A higher contrast setting makes text stand out more against the background, making it easier on the eyes.
However, too much contrast can be harsh on the eyes, so find a balance that feels comfortable for you.
Blue light reduction
Enable blue light filter
Blue light emitted by screens has been linked to sleep disruption and potential eye strain.
Most devices come with blue light filters or night mode options that reduce blue light exposure by changing screen colors to warmer tones.
Activating these features during extended screen use can help minimize headaches.
Text optimization
Adjust text size and font style
Increasing text size and choosing a more readable font style can make content easier to read, reducing the need for squinting or straining your eyes.
Most operating systems allow users to customize text size and font style in display settings, providing options that cater to individual preferences for clarity and comfort.
Resolution tuning
Utilize screen resolution settings
Screen resolution affects how sharp images and text appear on your display.
A higher resolution usually provides clearer visuals but may also require more powerful hardware resources.
Adjusting resolution settings ensures optimal clarity without overloading system capabilities, which could lead to performance issues or additional strain during prolonged use.