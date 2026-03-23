Snack time? Try these Japanese adzuki bean delights

Adzuki beans are a staple in Japanese cuisine, known for their sweet flavor and versatility. These small red beans are used in a variety of snacks that are loved by locals and tourists alike. From traditional sweets to modern treats, adzuki beans offer a unique taste experience that reflects the rich culinary heritage of Japan . Here are five popular adzuki bean snacks you must try when visiting Japan.

Snack 1 Anko-filled taiyaki Taiyaki is a fish-shaped cake filled with various fillings, including anko, which is sweet red bean paste made from adzuki beans. This snack is commonly found at street stalls and fairs across Japan. The outer layer is crispy, while the anko filling is smooth and sweet, making it an irresistible treat for those with a sweet tooth.

Snack 2 Red bean mochi delights Mochi is another popular Japanese snack made from glutinous rice pounded into a paste and molded into shape. When filled with anko or adzuki bean paste, it becomes even more delightful. The chewy texture of mochi combined with the sweetness of adzuki makes for a satisfying bite-sized treat, perfect for enjoying on-the-go or as part of a dessert platter.

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Snack 3 Adzuki bean ice cream For those who love ice cream, adzuki bean ice cream provides a unique twist on traditional flavors. This creamy dessert incorporates the subtle sweetness of adzuki beans into its base, offering a refreshing yet familiar taste. It's especially popular during the warmer months, when people want something cool but still distinctly Japanese.

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Snack 4 Dorayaki with adzuki filling Dorayaki consists of two fluffy pancakes sandwiched around a filling—most commonly anko made from adzuki beans. This portable snack can be found in convenience stores and bakeries all over Japan. The pancakes are lightly sweetened, perfectly complementing the rich red bean filling inside them.