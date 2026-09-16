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Feeling low on energy? Try aerobics or Pilates
Aerobics is famous for improving cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate

Feeling low on energy? Try aerobics or Pilates

By Vinita Jain
Sep 16, 2026
08:41 am
What's the story

Aerobics and Pilates are two popular forms of exercise that promise to boost your energy levels. While both are distinct in their approach, they can help you feel more energetic. Aerobics is all about cardiovascular fitness, while Pilates focuses on core strength and flexibility. Knowing how each of these can boost your energy can help you choose the right one for your lifestyle.

Cardiovascular benefits

Aerobics: Boosting cardiovascular health

Aerobics is famous for improving cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate and blood circulation.

Regular aerobic exercises, such as running, cycling, or swimming, can improve your stamina and endurance.

This increased cardiovascular efficiency means more oxygen is delivered to the muscles, which can make you feel more energetic during the day.

Core focus

Pilates: Enhancing core strength

Pilates focuses on strengthening the core muscles, which is important for good posture and balance.

By concentrating on controlled movements and breathing techniques, Pilates improves muscle tone without putting too much stress on the joints.

A strong core supports the body in performing daily activities with more ease and less fatigue.

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Dual approach

Combining both for optimal energy

Combining aerobics with Pilates can give you the best of both worlds—improved cardiovascular health and core strength.

A balanced routine that includes both forms of exercise can help you stay fit overall.

It can also keep your energy levels high by improving your heart health and muscle tone at the same time.

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Personal preference

Choosing what suits you best

Choosing between aerobics and Pilates depends on personal preference and fitness goals.

If you want to improve cardiovascular health and lose weight, aerobics may be the right choice.

If you want to improve flexibility and core strength, Pilates would be a better fit.

Ultimately, the best choice is the one that fits your lifestyle and keeps you motivated to stay active regularly.

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