Aerobics or calisthenics: Which is better for cardio?
What's the story
Aerobics and calisthenics are two popular forms of exercise that promise to improve cardiovascular health. While both have their own benefits, they differ in terms of approach and impact on the body. Aerobics usually involves rhythmic, continuous movements that increase heart rate, while calisthenics use body weight for resistance training. Knowing how each affects cardiovascular health can help you make an informed choice about your fitness routine.
#1
Aerobics: A rhythmic approach
Aerobics is characterized by rhythmic exercises performed in a continuous manner.
It is designed to improve the efficiency of the cardiovascular system by increasing heart rate and promoting better blood circulation.
Regular aerobic sessions can lead to improved lung capacity and endurance.
Activities like dancing, cycling, or step aerobics are common forms that can be easily incorporated into daily routines.
#2
Calisthenics: Bodyweight benefits
Calisthenics focuses on using body weight as resistance to build strength and flexibility.
Although it may not always elevate heart rates as much as aerobic exercises, it does contribute significantly to overall cardiovascular health by improving muscle tone and endurance.
Exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, and squats are common calisthenics moves that can be done anywhere without special equipment.
#3
Combining both for optimal results
Combining aerobics and calisthenics can give you the best of both worlds. It can improve cardiovascular fitness while building strength.
A balanced workout regimen that includes both forms of exercise can help you achieve a well-rounded fitness level.
This way, you can benefit from the aerobic conditioning of rhythmic movements and the muscular endurance from bodyweight training.
#4
Choosing based on personal goals
When choosing between aerobics or calisthenics for cardiovascular health, consider personal fitness goals.
If improving endurance is a priority, then regular aerobic sessions would be ideal.
But if building strength, along with cardiovascular benefits, is the goal, then incorporating calisthenic exercises into your routine would be beneficial.