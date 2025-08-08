For vegan lovers: How to eat healthy on a budget 

Preparing vegan meals on a budget can be tough, particularly when trying to add diversity and nutrients. African cuisine has plenty of plant-based foods that are cheap and healthy. By prioritizing local produce, grains, and legumes, you can whip up hearty meals without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are some helpful tips for meal prepping affordable and easy-to-make African vegan dishes.

Grains Utilize local grains If you want to save cost, add local grains like millet, sorghum, and teff into your meals. They are not just cheaper but also rich in nutrients like fiber and protein. They make a great base for dishes like porridge or pilaf. Purchasing them in bulk could help you save more money and keep a stock for meal prep.

Vegetables Embrace seasonal vegetables Seasonal vegetables are usually cheaper than imported ones as they are more common during harvest times. Using vegetables such as sweet potatoes, cassava leaves or okra in your meals will make them tastier and nutritious without burning a hole in your pocket. Local markets can help you find fresh produce for lesser than what supermarkets charge.

Batch cooking Cook in large batches Cooking in large batches is an effective way to save time and money while preparing vegan meals. Dishes like stews or soups made with beans or lentils can be cooked in bulk and stored for later use. This way, you won't have to cook every day but will always have a healthy meal ready to eat.

Spices Experiment with spices Spices are also an important component in elevating the taste of vegan food without spending too much. Some of the most common spices used in African cuisine include cumin, coriander, turmeric, and ginger. These spices not only lend depth to your food but also provide health benefits like anti-inflammatory properties.