From stews to stir-fries: Get creative with drumstick

The African drumstick, a plant native to Africa, is making waves for its versatility in the kitchen. Famous for its nutritious leaves and pods, the plant is becoming a staple in many cuisines. Its adaptability makes it an exciting ingredient to experiment with. Here are some innovative ways to use African drumstick in your cooking routine.

Tip 1 Nutrient-packed smoothies Adding African drumstick leaves to smoothies can amp up their nutritional value. The leaves are rich in vitamins A and C, calcium, and iron. Blending them with fruits like bananas or mangoes makes for a delicious drink that is also good for you. This way, you can easily get more greens in your diet without compromising on taste.

Tip 2 Flavorful soups and stews African drumstick pods can be added to soups and stews for an added depth of flavor and texture. When cooked, these pods become tender and absorb the flavors of the broth or sauce they are in. They make a great addition to vegetable soups or lentil stews, giving them a hearty feel.

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Tip 3 Fresh salads with a twist Using fresh African drumstick leaves in salads gives a unique twist to the usual greens. Their slightly peppery taste complements other salad ingredients such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocados. Tossing them with a simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper makes for a refreshing dish that is both healthy and filling.

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Tip 4 Homemade herbal teas The leaves of the African drumstick plant can also be used to brew herbal teas. Steeping dried leaves in hot water releases their natural flavors while retaining most of their nutrients. This tea can be sipped hot or cold according to your preference, making it a versatile drink option for any time of the day.