How to use turmeric for glowing skin

Turmeric, a staple in African beauty rituals, is known for its skin-enhancing properties. The bright yellow spice has been used for centuries to achieve a radiant complexion. Its active compound, curcumin, is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Here are five secrets of turmeric that can help you achieve a glowing complexion.

Tip 1 Turmeric face mask for radiance A turmeric face mask can work wonders for your skin. Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with two teaspoons of honey and one teaspoon of lemon juice to make a paste. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for about fifteen minutes before rinsing off with warm water. This mask can help brighten your skin and reduce blemishes.

Tip 2 Turmeric scrub for exfoliation Exfoliating with turmeric can help remove dead skin cells and promote new cell growth. Combine half a teaspoon of turmeric powder with two tablespoons of sugar and one tablespoon of olive oil to create a scrub. Gently massage the mixture onto your skin in circular motions before rinsing off with cool water.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Turmeric milk for internal glow Drinking turmeric milk regularly can also give you glowing skin from within. To prepare it, add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to warm milk and add honey for taste if you want. Consuming this drink daily can help detoxify your body and improve overall skin health.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Turmeric spot treatment For targeted treatment of dark spots or acne scars, mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with enough water to form a paste. Apply directly onto the affected areas before going to bed, then wash off in the morning with lukewarm water.