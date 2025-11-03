Where to find the best lakeside lodges in Africa

Africa 's lakeside lodges provide the most peaceful retreats, where you can relax and enjoy nature. These lodges are located near some of the continent's most beautiful lakes, giving guests the opportunity to unwind in the lap of nature. From stunning views to comfortable stays, these lodges are the perfect getaway for those looking for peace and quiet. Here are some of the best lakeside lodges in Africa.

#1 Tranquil escape at Lake Malawi Lodge Lake Malawi Lodge is famous for its calm waters and beautiful surroundings. The lodge provides comfortable accommodation with stunning views of the lake. Guests can enjoy activities like swimming, snorkeling, and bird watching. The peaceful environment makes it an ideal place for relaxation and rejuvenation.

#2 Serenity at Victoria Falls Waterfront Lodge Situated near one of Africa's most famous landmarks, Victoria Falls Waterfront Lodge provides a unique blend of adventure and tranquility. The lodge offers stunning views of the Zambezi River, and guests can indulge in fishing or take a boat cruise. The serene environment is perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

#3 Peaceful retreat at Lake Bunyonyi Eco Resort Lake Bunyonyi Eco Resort is located on Uganda's Lake Bunyonyi, which is famous for its depth and beauty. The resort offers eco-friendly accommodation options that blend seamlessly into the natural surroundings. Guests can explore nearby islands by canoe or hike through lush trails around the lake.