Castor oil is loaded with nutrients that nourish the scalp

Dry scalp? Here's how castor oil can help

By Simran Jeet 12:33 pm Jun 09, 202612:33 pm

What's the story

African castor oil has been used for centuries to promote scalp health. Extracted from the seeds of the Ricinus communis plant, this oil is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin E. It nourishes the scalp, promotes hair growth, and reduces dryness. Its unique composition makes it a popular choice for those looking to improve their scalp condition naturally. Here are some benefits and uses of African castor oil.