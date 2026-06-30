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False nettle: A herbal remedy worth knowing

By Simran Jeet 02:52 pm Jun 30, 202602:52 pm

What's the story

African false nettle leaves, a staple in traditional medicine, are gaining attention for their potential health benefits. These leaves, from the plant native to Africa, are used in various ways to promote wellness. While scientific research is still limited, the traditional use of these leaves has been documented over centuries. Here's a look at the potential health benefits of African false nettle leaves, and how they can be incorporated into daily routines.