Secret to awesome hair? It is shea butter

African shea butter is a versatile, natural product used for centuries for its nourishing properties. Extracted from the nuts of the shea tree, native to West Africa, this butter is loaded with vitamins and essential fatty acids. It is widely known for its ability to moisturize and protect hair. Here are five ways you can use African shea butter to achieve shiny, healthy hair.

Tip 1 Deep conditioning treatment African shea butter makes an excellent deep conditioning treatment. It penetrates the hair shaft, providing moisture and reducing dryness. To use it as a deep conditioner, melt a small amount of shea butter in your hands and apply it evenly through damp hair. Leave it on for about 30 minutes before rinsing with warm water. This helps restore the natural oils in your hair.

Tip 2 Frizz control solution If you have frizzy hair, African shea butter can help tame those unruly strands. Its emollient properties smooth the cuticle layer of the hair, reducing frizz and flyaways. Take a pea-sized amount of shea butter, and rub it between your palms before applying it to dry or damp hair, focusing on the ends.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Scalp moisturizer A dry scalp can lead to itching and flaking. African shea butter can be used as a scalp moisturizer to relieve these symptoms. Massage a small amount directly onto the scalp in circular motions to improve blood circulation and hydrate the skin. This not only soothes irritation but also promotes healthier hair growth.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Heat protectant alternative Using heat styling tools without protection can damage your hair over time. African shea butter serves as a natural heat protectant alternative due to its high-fat content that coats each strand. Before using hot tools like straighteners or curlers, apply a small amount of melted shea butter evenly throughout your hair.