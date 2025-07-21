You must visit these offbeat waterfall destinations 

Africa is dotted with some of the most stunning waterfalls, most of which are tucked away from the regular tourist paths. These clandestine treks can be an opportunity for adventurers to witness unspoiled beauty and the excitement of finding something new. From verdant forests to mountains, each waterfall has its own challenge and gift. Here's taking a look at some of these hidden treasures.

Materuni Falls Discovering Tanzania's Materuni Falls Materuni Falls in Tanzania is a peaceful getaway for those who don't mind trekking through its green expanses. Located at the base of Mount Kilimanjaro, this waterfall is enveloped by lush coffee plantations and dense forests. The hike is of moderate difficulty and takes around two hours round trip. You can enjoy the cool mist from the falls while learning about local coffee production from nearby villages.

Maletsunyane Falls Exploring Lesotho's Maletsunyane Falls Maletsunyane Falls in Lesotho is among Africa's tallest single-drop waterfalls, cascading over 192 meters into a gorge below. The hike to this majestic site is through rugged terrain and small streams. Adventurers are rewarded with breathtaking views and an opportunity to abseil down one of the world's longest commercial abseiling routes.

Blue Nile Falls Journey to Ethiopia's Blue Nile Falls Locally known as Tis Issat or Smoking Water, Ethiopia's Blue Nile Falls provides an awe-inspiring sight during monsoon seasons when the waterfall reaches its full flow. The hike includes crossing a suspension bridge and walking through fields dotted with wildflowers. Not as powerful during dry months due to damming upstream, it is still a captivating destination for nature lovers.