Planning an urban safari? Here are the best spots 

Urban safari experiences in African countries combine the best of both worlds: wildlife and city life. These safaris take you through rich biodiversity that flourishes in urban areas. From busy cities to peaceful parks, these experiences give you a chance to spot wildlife in unexpected places. Let's take a look at some of the most exciting urban safari experiences across Africa .

Nairobi safari Nairobi's national park adventure Nairobi National Park is an incredible urban safari destination located just outside Kenya's capital. Here, you get to see lions, giraffes, and rhinos, all against the backdrop of skyscrapers. The park, with its over 400 species of birds and several mammals, is a paradise for nature lovers. You can take game drives or guided walks as you absorb this beautiful wildlife-urban life juxtaposition.

Table Mountain Safari Cape Town's Table Mountain wildlife Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town delivers an unbelievable urban safari with its rich flora and fauna. The park serves as a habitat for a variety of species including baboons, dassies, and antelope. You can hike trails that provide a breathtaking view of the city beneath you while being greeted by the wildlife. The mountain and thriving biodiversity ensure this is something you won't forget.

Durban safari Durban's beachfront biodiversity Along with its unique coastal urban safari, Durban's beachfront ecosystems are alive with activity. The city's Golden Mile has sandy beaches where you might catch dolphins frolicking in the waves or seabirds nesting on rocky shores. Nearby nature reserves offer guided tours through wetlands filled with an incredible variety of birds and small mammals.