For hiking enthusiasts: Here's your next epic adventure 

Africa 's alpine lakes present a great avenue for some peaceful adventure. These high-altitude bodies of water, located in some of the continent's most stunning terrains, provide a calm refuge from the chaos of city life. From trekking trails to gorgeous views to the rich flora and fauna surrounding these lakes, adventurers can soak in nature's splendor. Be it a hiking fanatic or a peace-seeker, Africa's alpine lakes are a perfect exploration spot.

Lake Malawi Exploring Lake Malawi Lake Malawi is one of Africa's largest and deepest lakes, famous for its clear waters and colorful aquatic life. The lake hosts hundreds of fish species, making it a favorite among snorkelers and divers. Tourists can explore the national parks around or chill on sandy beaches while taking in the beautiful views. The lake's biodiversity offers a great opportunity to witness various ecosystems at once.

Mount Kenya Trekking around Mount Kenya Mount Kenya has adventurous trekking routes around its alpine lakes. Here, hikers are treated to panoramic views of the surrounding. The trails differ in terms of difficulty, so both novice and experienced trekkers can give them a shot. As you climb the mountain, you will see different zones of vegetation and may even spot wildlife like elephants or buffaloes grazing nearby.

Lake Tanganyika Discovering Lake Tanganyika Lake Tanganyika is famous for being one of the world's oldest freshwater lakes with stunning clarity and depth. The lake spans four countries: Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, and Zambia. Adventurers can kayak or fish while exploring its expanse. The lake also supports several endemic species due to its age and separation from other water bodies.