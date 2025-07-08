How artists are reshaping dance trends globally

From infusing their unique styles and rhythms into global dance trends, African artists are doing it all. Their influence is clearly visible in some of the world's most popular dance forms. By putting their cultural heritage on display, they are inspiring new movements and driving collaborations across continents. This piece explores the transformative role of African artists in today's global dance scene.

Afrobeat influence Afrobeat's global impact Afrobeat, a West African music genre, has influenced global dance trends like no other. Its infectious rhythms, beats have spawned countless dance styles, popularly practiced across the globe. Artists like Fela Kuti pioneered the genre, which fuses traditional African music with elements of jazz and funk. Today, Afrobeat continues influencing dancers around the world, urging them to add its energetic moves to their routines.

Amapiano trend Amapiano's rise in popularity Amapiano is a South African music style that has quickly taken the world by storm. Characterized by its smooth piano melodies and deep house influences, Amapiano has given rise to a new breed of dancers who have embraced its chilled yet rhythmic style. The genre's growing popularity has a lot to do with social media platforms where dancers showcase their routines, further propagating the trend across borders.

Gqom Energy Gqom's energetic moves Gqom is another South African music genre that has taken the world by storm with its high-energy beats and unique sound. Emerging from Durban, Gqom is characterized by heavy basslines and minimalistic rhythms that set the perfect mood for an intense dance-off. This genre has inspired several international artists who add Gqom-inspired moves into their performances.