How to style your home with plant decor 

Adding African-inspired plant decor to your small spaces is affordable and super stylish. It brings a touch of nature and culture without adding unnecessary clutter to your home. Playing with vibrant colors, unique textures, and traditional patterns makes your surroundings lively and reflective of Africa's rich heritage. Here's how you can amp up your space with thrifty African-inspired plant decor.

Basket decor Use of woven baskets Woven baskets are a staple of African decor and make for amazing plant holders. They add so much texture and warmth to any room and are super affordable too. The best part is, you will find these baskets in different sizes and colors, which means you can play around with them. Keep them on shelves or hang them from the ceiling to make the most of space.

Pattern play Incorporate bold patterns The bold patterns of African textiles can also be used as backdrops for plants. You can use fabric with geometric designs or animal prints as table runners or wall hangings behind your plants. It makes for a striking contrast that highlights the greenery while adding depth to your decor.

Natural elements Utilize natural materials Natural materials like wood, clay, and stone play an important role in African-inspired decor. Use wooden stands or clay pots for your plants to bring an earthy feel into your space. These materials not only complement the greenery but also contribute to the overall aesthetic with their organic appeal.

Color splash Opt for vibrant colors Vibrant colors are an African art and culture hallmark and a key part of bringing spaces to life. By adding bright hues through planters or decor accents around your plants, you can add energy to any room. Pick colors like red, yellow, green, and blue to create a dynamic yet harmonious environment that matches the natural beauty of plant decor. Not only does this re-energizes your space, it also pays tribute to African heritage.