5 must-try vegan side dishes

South Africa has a lot to offer when it comes to culinary traditions, and vegan sides are an important component of its diverse food culture. These dishes are not only delicious but also a reflection of the country's bounty. From grains to legumes and vegetables, South African vegan sides give you a taste of the region's unique flavors and cooking styles. Here are five popular vegan side dishes from South Africa.

Spicy relish Chakalaka: A spicy vegetable relish Chakalaka is a spicy vegetable relish served as an accompaniment with several meals in South Africa. Prepared from onions, tomatoes, peppers, carrots, and beans, this dish is spiced with curry powder for an extra kick. Served hot or cold, it gives a burst of flavor to any meal. Chakalaka is also versatile and can be adjusted as per personal spice preferences.

Maize porridge Pap: A staple maize porridge Pap is a staple in many South African homes. This maize porridge resembles polenta and can be served soft or firm, depending on your liking. Often paired with tomato-based sauces or relishes like chakalaka, pap makes for a hearty base to meals. Its simplicity makes it a great companion to more robust flavors without overpowering them.

Hearty combo Samp and beans: A hearty combination Samp and beans is a staple dish of dried corn kernels cooked with sugar beans until soft. The combination makes a hearty accompaniment to various mains. Seasoned with just salt or herbs, samp and beans accentuate the taste of its ingredients while adding the nutrition quotient.

Sweet twist Butternut squash salad: A sweet twist Butternut squash salad gives a sweet twist to regular salads by adding roasted butternut squash cubes tossed with fresh greens (like spinach or arugula) and nuts (like pecans) for the crunchiness factor. Lightly drizzled over everything would be balsamic vinaigrette dressing, which amps up sweetness further, making this salad a perfect balance between savory and sweetness.