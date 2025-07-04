For ziplining enthusiasts: Don't miss these scenic routes

For those looking for an adrenaline rush, Africa has some amazing ziplining experiences to offer. Whether you are gliding over canopies or soaring above valleys, the continent's lush forests and breathtaking landscapes have some hidden gems that promise excitement and adventure. These spots give a unique perspective of Africa's diverse environments, making them a must-visit for thrill-seekers.

Victoria Falls Soaring over Victoria Falls Located on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border, Victoria Falls promises one of the most exhilarating ziplining experiences in Africa. Participants can glide over Batoka Gorge with breathtaking views of the falls below. The zipline stretches across 425 meters, offering a thrilling ride at speeds of up to 106 kilometers per hour. This spot merges natural beauty with heart-pounding excitement, making it a must-visit for adrenaline junkies visiting Africa.

Tsitsikamma Forest Canopy tours in Tsitsikamma forest The Tsitsikamma Forest in South Africa is famous for its canopy tours that lead adventurers through ancient trees and dense vegetation. The tour features a number of ziplines linked by platforms high above the forest floor. Participants can relish panoramic views while learning about the rich biodiversity from expert guides. This eco-friendly adventure not only satiates thrill-seekers but also raises conservation awareness among visitors.

Lake Kivu High-flying adventure at Lake Kivu If you are up for an exhilarating ziplining experience, head over to Lake Kivu in Rwanda. The course, which gives a stunning view of the lake and the surrounding hillsides, has several lines of varying lengths and speeds, so you can choose your level of thrill. Flying over this stunning landscape, you'll get to appreciate Rwanda's beauty from a whole new perspective, all while having some fun.