The most scenic gorges for hiking: A list 

Africa is home to some of the most breathtaking landscapes and its hidden gorges promise some thrilling experiences for adventurers. These natural wonders are often overlooked but offer the best opportunities for exploration and adventure. From hiking through rugged terrains to witnessing stunning waterfalls, Africa's gorges promise an unforgettable journey. Here's taking a look at some of these hidden gems ideal for thrill-seekers exploring the continent's lesser-known attractions.

Fish River Fish River Canyon: A hiker's paradise Fish River Canyon in Namibia is among the largest canyons in the world. It features a challenging hike of around 85 kilometers, which takes roughly five days to cover. The trail gives hikers a mind-blowing view of rugged landscapes and unique rock formations. The ideal time to visit is during the cooler months of May to September, when temperatures are more bearable.

Blyde River Blyde River Canyon: Scenic beauty awaits Situated in South Africa, Blyde River Canyon is famous for its lush greenery and dramatic cliffs. It spans over 26 kilometers and features several trails depending on your skill level. You can take in panoramic views from viewpoints like God's Window, or visit the nearby attractions of Bourke's Luck Potholes and Three Rondavels.

Olduvai Gorge Olduvai Gorge: A step back in time Not just a geological wonder, Tanzania's Olduvai Gorge is also a major archaeological site. Dubbed the "Cradle of Mankind," it has provided a number of fossils that shed light on early human evolution. Visitors can explore the gorge through guided tours that provide educational insights into its historical significance, all the while soaking in its stunning landscape.

Hell's Gate Hell's Gate National Park: Adventure awaits Hell's Gate National Park in Kenya offers a rare mix of wildlife viewing and adventure activities, all within its gorge setting. As you hike or cycle through the park, you will be able to spot animals such as zebras, giraffes, and antelopes. The park also has hot springs, towering cliffs, and geothermal activity areas that are worth exploring.